Nasdaq : Delisting of Securities of Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (Warrant and Unit only), Windstream Holdings, Inc., Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company, PHI, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

04/01/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Delisting of Securities of Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (Warrant and Unit only), Windstream Holdings, Inc., Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company, PHI, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.'s stock was suspended on March 05, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant and unit of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.'s warrant and unit were suspended on March 06, 2019 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Windstream Holdings, Inc. Windstream Holdings, Inc.'s stock was suspended on March 06, 2019 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock and warrant of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company. Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company's common stock and warrant were suspended on January 25, 2019 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Finally, Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock and non-voting common stock of PHI, Inc. PHI, Inc.'s common stock and non-voting common were suspended on March 26, 2019 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies' securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

-NDAQO-

Contact:Bianca Fata
bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Source: Nasdaq, Inc.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 20:31:14 UTC
