Nasdaq : Files Form 8-K Announcing Entry into Material Definitive Agreements and Other Events

New York, NY, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 1, 2019, Nasdaq filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') disclosing, among other things, (i) the entry by Nasdaq and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee, into a Sixth Supplemental Indenture to the Indenture, dated June 7, 2013, between Nasdaq and the trustee and (ii) the submission of a notice to redeem Nasdaq's 5.55% Senior Notes due 2020. The Supplemental Indenture relates to the sale by Nasdaq of €600 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029.

The Form 8-K can be accessed on Nasdaq's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/sec.cfm and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .