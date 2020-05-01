Nasdaq Halts Akazoo S.A. and Akazoo S.A. Warrants

NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in Akazoo S.A. (Nasdaq: SONG) and Akazoo S.A. Warrants (Nasdaq: SONGW) was changed to "additional information requested" from the company. Trading in the company’s stock had been halted on May 1, 2020 at 9:30:41 Eastern Time for "news dissemination" at a last sale price of $1.163 and $0.07, respectively.



Trading will remain halted until Akazoo S.A. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

