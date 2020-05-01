Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nasdaq    NDAQ

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nasdaq Halts Akazoo S.A. and Akazoo S.A. Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in Akazoo S.A. (Nasdaq: SONG) and Akazoo S.A. Warrants (Nasdaq: SONGW) was changed to "additional information requested" from the company. Trading in the company’s stock had been halted on May 1, 2020 at 9:30:41 Eastern Time for "news dissemination" at a last sale price of $1.163 and $0.07, respectively.

Trading will remain halted until Akazoo S.A. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NASDAQ
06:15pNasdaq Halts Akazoo S.A. and Akazoo S.A. Warrants
GL
04:26pWill U.S. exchange trading floors still be relevant post-coronavirus?
RE
04/28NASDAQ, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
04/28Delisting of Securities of Fellazo Inc.; SITO Mobile, Ltd.; Sophiris Bio, Inc..
GL
04/27Nasdaq Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/27NASDAQ : Launches New Risk Modelling Service for the Insurance Industry
AQ
04/24Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as ..
GL
04/23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning April ..
GL
04/23NASDAQ : Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
AQ
04/23Nasdaq, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 687 M
EBIT 2020 1 329 M
Net income 2020 841 M
Debt 2020 2 040 M
Yield 2020 1,83%
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 7,31x
EV / Sales2021 7,03x
Capitalization 17 594 M
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 112,48  $
Last Close Price 106,62  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ2.40%18 097
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.35%48 949
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.40%41 109
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-3.79%32 966
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.14%28 444
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.20.02%17 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group