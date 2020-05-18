Nasdaq Halts Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Log in
05/18/2020 | 08:48am EDT

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: MBRX) was changed to "additional information requested" from the company. Trading in the company’s stock had been halted on May 4, 2020 at 9:25:06 Eastern Time at a last sale price of $1.07.

Trading will remain halted until Moleculin Biotech Inc.has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 688 M
EBIT 2020 1 338 M
Net income 2020 846 M
Debt 2020 2 040 M
Yield 2020 1,74%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,60x
EV / Sales2021 7,32x
Capitalization 18 389 M
