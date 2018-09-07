Log in
NASDAQ (NDAQ)
09/07 09:34:49 pm
93.22 USD   +0.15%
09:22pNasdaq Halts OPKO Health, Inc.
GL
09/06NASDAQ : Stockholm Welcomes Ayima Group to First North
PU
09/05Nasdaq August 2018 Volumes
GL
Nasdaq Halts OPKO Health, Inc.

09/07/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) at 14:34:38 Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $4.5835.

Trading will remain halted until OPKO Health, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

29120_nasdaqlogo_oct2017.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 520 M
EBIT 2018 1 187 M
Net income 2018 701 M
Debt 2018 4 489 M
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 22,48
P/E ratio 2019 19,19
EV / Sales 2018 7,86x
EV / Sales 2019 7,31x
Capitalization 15 312 M
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 98,9 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ21.15%15 312
CME GROUP18.79%59 090
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.67%44 373
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-10.09%34 535
DEUTSCHE BOERSE20.56%26 184
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.37%24 682
