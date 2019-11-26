Log in
Nasdaq Halts Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

0
11/26/2019 | 06:36pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq:IPDN) was changed to "additional information requested" from the company. Trading in the company's stock had been halted today, November 26, 2019, at 16:51:27 Eastern Time for "news pending" at a last sale price of $0.91.

Trading will remain halted until Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
