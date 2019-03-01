Log in
Nasdaq Halts Village Farms International, Inc.

0
03/01/2019 | 03:40pm EST

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF) at 14:23:03 p.m. Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $11.888.

Trading will remain halted until Village Farms International, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
