Nasdaq : Lyxor lists Green Bond ETF on Nasdaq Stockholm

- Lyxor expands Nordic presence with its first listing on Nasdaq's Nordic exchanges

- Lyxor Green Bond UCITS ETF tracks an index of green bonds approved by the Climate Bonds Initiative

- Available for trading today

Stockholm, January 15, 2018 -Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) Stockholm today announced the listing of the Lyxor Green Bond ETF, a UCITS fund issued by Lyxor International Asset Management. The ETF is the first ETF to be listed on a Nasdaq Nordic marketplace by Lyxor, one of Europe's largest ETF issuers.

The Lyxor Green Bond ETF tracks the Solactive Green Bond EUR USD IG Index, a benchmark of EUR and USD denominated investment grade green bonds issued by sovereigns, supranationals, development banks and corporate issuers. The 227 green bonds included in the index are approved by the Climate Bonds Initiative, an independent not for profit organization with the objective to mobilise the bond market for climate changes solutions. The EUR and USD denominated bonds are global, they have a time to maturity of at least one year and an amount outstanding of at least 300 million euro.

'The listing of the Lyxor Green Bond ETF on Nasdaq Stockholm is a milestone for us. Lyxor ETFs have been available to Swedish investors through other European exchanges but this further emphasises our commitment to the Nordic region.', says Carl-Christian Höeg, Head of Nordics at Lyxor ETF.

'The green bond market is growing rapidly, and the Nordic region is highly advanced in terms of sustainable investments. We are delighted that our first ETF listed in Stockholm is a green product and that Lyxor through the listing improves the access to green bonds for all types of investors in this region', Carl-Christian Höeg continues.

The Lyxor Green Bond ETF has a total expense ratio of 0.25% with 54 million euro in assets under management.

Nordic ETF interest has increased in recent months, ETF turnover on Nasdaq Stockholm is up 36 percent year on year in 2018 versus the previous year.

'The launch of the Lyxor Green Bond ETF on Nasdaq Stockholm marks the entry for Lyxor ETFs listed in the Nordic region and we look forward to working together with them on additional ETF listing opportunities in the future,' says Helena Wedin, European Head of Exchange Traded Products at Nasdaq. 'Interest in both ETFs and green bonds is growing rapidly, and the Lyxor Green Bond ETF provides a compelling alternative for those looking to invest in green products'.

The Lyxor Green Bond ETF is available for trading starting today and can be traded through a bank, online broker or financial advisor.

---

Note to editors:

Source for fund data, including assets under management, charges and portfolio: Lyxor ETF, correct as at December 2018. Source for ETF Turnover data: Nasdaq.

Key risks

Capital at risk

ETFs are tracking instruments: Their risk profile is similar to a direct investment in the Underlying index. Investors' capital is fully at risk and investors may not get back the amount originally invested.

Replication risk

The fund objectives might not be reached due to unexpected events on the underlying markets which will impact the index calculation and the efficient fund replication.

Currency risk

ETFs may be exposed to currency risk if the ETF is denominated in a currency different to that of the Underlying index they are tracking. This means that exchange rate fluctuations could have a negative or positive effect on returns.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity is provided by registered market-makers on the respective stock exchange where the ETF is listed, including Société Générale. On exchange, liquidity may be limited as a result of a suspension in the underlying market represented by the Underlying index tracked by the ETF; a failure in the systems of one of the relevant stock exchanges, or other market-maker systems; or an abnormal trading situation or event.