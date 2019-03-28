Log in
Nasdaq Named “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

03/28/2019 | 09:55am EDT

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of its inclusive workplace, Nasdaq received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s leading benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

Now in its 17th year, the CEI evaluates and rates businesses nationwide on their LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

“We are honored to receive HRC’s highest CEI rating this year,” said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. “At Nasdaq, we embrace a dynamic culture in order to drive success for our clients – and diversity and inclusion are critical components of this. This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create and maintain a work environment where every employee has the opportunity to thrive and feel valued and heard.”

“The top-scoring companies on this year’s CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the more than 170 that have joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn’t just the right thing to do -- it’s also good for business.”

The 2019 CEI recognized Nasdaq’s LGBTQ-related policies and practices including its non-discrimination workplace protections, inclusive health care benefits, and the efforts made by The OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq), Nasdaq’s LGBTQ employee resource group, to provide Nasdaq employees, their families, and allies with programs, events, and policies to help its members prosper in their professional and personal lives.

Further information on career opportunities at Nasdaq can be found on our website and by visiting: https://business.nasdaq.com/discover/careers/index.html

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Nasdaq, Inc.: Media Snippet

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

Nasdaq.jpg.prdesk.globenewswire.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
