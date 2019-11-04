Log in
11/04 04:00:00 pm
98.585 USD   -0.65%
Nasdaq October 2019 Volumes

0
11/04/2019 | 05:12pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for October 2019, on its investor relations website. 

A data sheet showing the monthly volumes and quarterly capture rates can be found at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, order backlog, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital return initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Media Relations:                               
Allan Schoenberg+1.212.231.5534                      
Allan.Schoenberg@Nasdaq.com

Contact Investor Relations:
Ed Ditmire, CFA +1.212.401.8737
Ed.Ditmire@Nasdaq.com

NDAQF

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 533 M
EBIT 2019 1 244 M
Net income 2019 784 M
Debt 2019 2 622 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,49x
EV / Sales2020 7,05x
Capitalization 16 342 M
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 104,95  $
Last Close Price 99,23  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Edward S. Knight Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ21.65%16 342
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.23.36%51 748
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.22%39 716
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC73.26%31 795
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG33.21%28 612
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%25 318
