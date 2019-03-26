Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nasdaq    NDAQ

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nasdaq : SEC Filings Relating to Nasdaq Senior Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 07:15pm EDT

New York, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 25 and 26, 2019, Nasdaq filed the following documents with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to a public offering of €600 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% senior notes due 2029 pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement:

1. a preliminary prospectus supplement;
2. an issuer free writing prospectus containing the final term sheet for the notes; and
3. a Form 8-K attaching the underwriting agreement and press releases announcing the launch and pricing of the offering.

These filings can be accessed on Nasdaq's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/sec.cfm and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 23:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASDAQ
07:15pNASDAQ : SEC Filings Relating to Nasdaq Senior Notes Offering
PU
05:19pNASDAQ, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pNasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as ..
GL
06:32aNASDAQ : Dorsey Wright Teams with OptionsPlay to Bring Options Insights to Inves..
AQ
04:50aNASDAQ : Stockholm Welcomes Gaming Innovation Group Inc. to the Main Market
PU
03/25Nasdaq, Inc. Prices 600 Million Senior Notes Offering
GL
03/25Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Teams with OptionsPlay to Bring Options Insights to Inve..
GL
03/25NASDAQ : Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
AQ
03/25NASDAQ : Stockholm Welcomes Hanza Holding to the Main Market
PU
03/25Nasdaq Extends the Acceptance Period for its Offer for Oslo Børs VPS
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 611 M
EBIT 2019 1 265 M
Net income 2019 765 M
Debt 2019 5 162 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 18,56
P/E ratio 2020 16,72
EV / Sales 2019 7,36x
EV / Sales 2020 7,35x
Capitalization 14 046 M
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 94,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ4.09%14 046
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.10%42 287
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.06%41 944
DEUTSCHE BOERSE5.96%23 896
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE11.72%20 850
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%20 628
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.