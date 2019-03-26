Nasdaq : SEC Filings Relating to Nasdaq Senior Notes Offering

New York, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 25 and 26, 2019, Nasdaq filed the following documents with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to a public offering of €600 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% senior notes due 2029 pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement:

1. a preliminary prospectus supplement;

2. an issuer free writing prospectus containing the final term sheet for the notes; and

3. a Form 8-K attaching the underwriting agreement and press releases announcing the launch and pricing of the offering.

These filings can be accessed on Nasdaq's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/sec.cfm and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.