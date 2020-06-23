Log in
Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

06/23/2020

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Trading in the company’s stock was halted on November 26, 2019 at 4:51:27 p.m. Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
