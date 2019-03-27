Nasdaq : Stockholm Welcomes ÅAC Microtec to First North Premier

Stockholm, March 27, 2019- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in ÅAC Microtec AB's shares (short name: AAC) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. ÅAC Microtec was previously listed on Nasdaq First North.

ÅAC Microtec and its subsidiary Clyde Space offer a full turnkey mission service from design to on-orbit operations including reliable satellite platforms in the range of 1 to 50 Kg; customizable to suit its customers' requirements. ÅAC Microtec's end-to-end service package enables its customers to reach their mission goals with a single, trusted point of contact. In addition, the company offers a full range of subsystems for cube satellites and small satellites. ÅAC Microtec is headquartered in Sweden, with additional offices in the UK and USA. For more information, please visit www.aacmicrotec.com.

'Moving to the Premier segment of Nasdaq First North is a strategic step in our ambition to become a global leader in the rapidly emerging small satellite sector,' said Mats Thideman, acting CEO of ÅAC Microtec. 'It helps us build trust among important stakeholders and supports our development and growth.'

'We welcome ÅAC Microtec to Nasdaq First North Premier, a segment specifically designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them for a future, potential main market listing' said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. 'We continue to see an increased interest in the Premier segment from both issuers and advisors, and look forward to continuing to support ÅAC Microtec on its continued journey on Nasdaq First North Premier.'

ÅAC Microtech AB has G&W Fondkommission AB as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

