Nasdaq : Stockholm Welcomes Alzinova to First North

03/12/2019 | 05:35am EDT

Stockholm, March 11, 2019- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Alzinova AB's shares (short name: ALZ) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Alzinova belongs to the health care sector and is the 4th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019.

Alzinova is a Swedish pharmaceutical enterprise engaged in drug discovery research for Alzheimer's disease. The company's proprietary AβCC peptide™ technology provides the company with long-term R&D capabilities. This technology enables Alzinova to explore novel therapeutic strategies and develop research tools that enhance productivity within Alzheimer's disease research. Alzinova is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alzinova.com.

'With the move to Nasdaq First North, we enter into a new chapter with Alzinova,' said Per Wester, CEO of Alzinova. 'We are soon entering clinical phase with our main candidate, ALZ-101. This active vaccine against Alzheimer's disease is attracting international interest. Our listing on Nasdaq First North is making it easier to meet this wider interest.'

'We welcome Alzinova to Nasdaq First North,' said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. 'Alzinova will make a compelling addition to our health care sector, and we look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey as a Nasdaq First North listed company.'

Alzinova AB has appointed Corpura Fondkommision AB as the Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 09:34:02 UTC
