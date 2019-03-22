Log in
Nasdaq : Stockholm Welcomes Ferroamp to First North

03/22/2019

Stockholm, March 22, 2019- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Ferroamp Elektronik AB's shares (short name: FERRO) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Ferroamp Elektronik AB ('Ferroamp') AB belongs to the industrial sector and is the 6th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019.

Founded in 2010, Ferroamp is a Swedish clean technology company specialized in developing innovative power electronics for a more efficient use of electrical energy. Its EnergyHub system is the core of the company's product offering, and enables seamless integration of solar cells, energy storage and electric vehicles with a cloud based Energy Management System (EMS). Ferroamp is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, currently employs 20 professionals, and has won a number of prestigious international innovation awards. For more information, please visit www.ferroamp.com.

'We are very happy to enter Nasdaq First North,' said Olof Heyman, CEO of Ferroamp. 'Ferroamp will see growth also outside Sweden and we believe the Nasdaq listing could further support our international exposure.'

'We welcome Ferroamp to Nasdaq First North,' said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. 'Ferroamp operates in a promising and exciting field, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Nasdaq family of companies.'

Ferroamp Elektronik AB has appointed G&W Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:14:01 UTC
