Nasdaq : Stockholm Welcomes Frill to First North

Stockholm, March 27, 2019- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Frill Holding AB's shares (short name: FRILL B) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Frill Holding AB ('Frill') belongs to the consumer goods sector and is the 9th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019.

Frill is an innovative company that has developed a unique technology platform for frozen foods. Its product portfolio includes Frill The Frozen Smoothie, a genuinely healthy ice-cream made with whole fruit and vegetable and Add ice-cream, a healthy ice cream that delivers functional benefits such as protein or vitamins. The technology developed by Frill allows the creation of creamy textures for a frozen dessert, without the need for fat or high sugar and thus can be applied to products made entirely from fruit and vegetable. Frill is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.frillholding.com

'The listing on Nasdaq First North is an important opportunity for Frill to excite many more consumers and investors globally about our products and how Frill's technologies enable healthy nutrition,' said Khosro Nikpay, CEO of Frill. 'We take pride in you, our consumers, also being our owners. It gives us great satisfaction that you enjoy our delicious products and benefit from our business growth.'

'We welcome Frill to Nasdaq First North,' said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. 'Frill joins our strong consumer goods sector, and we look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey as a publicly traded company.'

Frill Holding AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

