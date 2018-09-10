Nasdaq : Stockholm Welcomes Infant Bacterial Therapeutics to the Main Market

Log in
09/10/2018 | 08:37am CEST

Stockholm, September 10, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (short name: IBT B), a mid cap company within the health care sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT) was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 56th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.

IBT is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants. IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate, IBP-9414, to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. IBT has an additional project in its portfolio, a second rare disease program, IBP-1016, for the treatment of an unmet medical need in gastroschisis, a severe disease in infants. IBT is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.ibtherapeutics.com.

'The approval for admission of IBT shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is a significant step in the development of the company,' said Staffan Strömberg, CEO of IBT. 'Since the start of the company, we have been aiming towards the main list and it can be seen as a validation of how we manage IBT.'

'We are excited to welcome IBT to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market,' said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. 'It is exciting to see the yet another company mature and switch from Nasdaq First North Premier to our main market, and we look forward to supporting IBT with the increased investor exposure that comes with a main market listing.'

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:36:06 UTC
