Nasdaq : Stockholm Welcomes Infant Bacterial Therapeutics to the Main Market

Stockholm, September 10, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (short name: IBT B), a mid cap company within the health care sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT) was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 56th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018.

IBT is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants. IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate, IBP-9414, to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. IBT has an additional project in its portfolio, a second rare disease program, IBP-1016, for the treatment of an unmet medical need in gastroschisis, a severe disease in infants. IBT is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.ibtherapeutics.com.

'The approval for admission of IBT shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is a significant step in the development of the company,' said Staffan Strömberg, CEO of IBT. 'Since the start of the company, we have been aiming towards the main list and it can be seen as a validation of how we manage IBT.'

'We are excited to welcome IBT to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market,' said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. 'It is exciting to see the yet another company mature and switch from Nasdaq First North Premier to our main market, and we look forward to supporting IBT with the increased investor exposure that comes with a main market listing.'

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

