Nasdaq : Stockholm Welcomes Teqnion to First North

04/04/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Stockholm, April 4, 2019- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Teqnion AB's shares (short name: TEQ) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Teqnion belongs to the industrial sector and is the 12th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019.

Founded in 2006, Teqnion is a Swedish industrial holding company with ten companies in its portfolio. The company is currently structured in three different business units; Industrial, Growth and Niched Products. Teqnion's business idea is grow both organically and through acquisitions of a diversified set of high quality companies. Portfolio companies are managed as individual entities, while getting access to Teqnion's know-how, network and financial resources. Teqnion is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.teqnion.se.

'After over ten years of expanding our company group with operational generated cash flow we are now highly motivated and focused to step things up by accessing the financial market via Nasdaq First North,' said Johan Steene, CEO of Teqnion. 'We will continue develop our wholly owned subsidiaries but now we will also gain the opportunity to accelerate the acquisition rate of stable industrial businesses into the Teqnion group of companies. Look out for our trading code TEQ. Forward, upwards!'

'We welcome Teqnion to Nasdaq First North,' said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. 'Teqnion operates in an exciting field, and we look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey as a Nasdaq First North listed company.'

Teqnion AB has appointed Redeye AB as the Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 06:46:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
