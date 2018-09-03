Nasdaq : Trading Statistics August 2018

Log in
09/03/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

Stockholm, September 3, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for August 2018:

  • The share trading decreased by 6.4% to a daily average of 2.569bn EUR, compared to 2.745bn EUR in August 2017. Compared to the previous month, July 2018, the daily average decreased by 4.2%.
  • Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 4.8% to a daily average of 316,640 contracts, compared with 332,490 contracts in August 2017.
  • ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 58.5% to a daily average of 33.6m EUR compared to 21.2m EUR in August 2017.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nokia Oyj.
  • Morgan Stanley Int. Plc was the most active member during the past month, followed by Deutsche Bank AG.
  • Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 65.5%, compared to 65.0% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

  • For OMXC25 companies 2.1 larger
  • For OMXH25 companies 1.8 larger
  • For OMXS30 companies 1.7 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

  • For OMXC25 companies 94.4%
  • For OMXH25 companies 91.4%
  • For OMXS30 companies 93.8%

1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.
4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters.
5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit:http://business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ Inc. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 13:06:08 UTC
