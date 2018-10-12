Nasdaq Welcomes Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO) To The Nasdaq Stock Market

Log in
10/12/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO) Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell In Celebration of Its IPO
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO).


Allogene, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is led by a world-class management team with significant experience in cell therapy. Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy faster, more reliably, at greater scale, and to more patients.

AlloCAR T™ cell therapies are engineered from cells of healthy donors, which is intended to allow for creation of inventory for on demand use in patients. This approach is designed to eliminate the need to create personalized therapy from a patient’s own cells, simplify manufacturing, and reduce the time patients must wait for CAR T cell treatment. The Allogene portfolio includes rights to 16 pre-clinical CAR T cell therapy targets and UCART19, an AlloCAR T™ therapy candidate currently in Phase 1 development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“We are very proud of what we have accomplished as a company in a short time and are thrilled to now be listed on Nasdaq,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “This milestone is important as we focus on our goal to be the first company to develop and commercialize an allogeneic CAR T product and make potentially lifesaving cell therapies more readily accessible to patients.”

“Allogene’s advanced allogeneic platform has the potential to be the next revolution in cancer treatment,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “Nasdaq is honored to support and welcome Allogene in their mission to solve one of our world’s most debilitating diseases.”

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company’s public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com


 
MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:
  • Emily Pan
  • (646) 441-5120 
  • emily.pan@nasdaq.com
 

- NDAQG -

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dba0901f-ac8f-472a-a10d-afaa9be09611

29120_nasdaqlogo_oct2017.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
