Nasdaq Welcomes New Fortress Energy LLC (Nasdaq: NFE) to the Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Fortress Energy LLC (Nasdaq: NFE), an integrated gas-to-power company, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



New Fortress Energy Founder and CEO Wes Edens Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell





New Fortress Energy is a New York City based company that seeks to use ‘stranded’ natural gas to satisfy the world’s large and growing power needs. Their mission is to provide modern infrastructure solutions to create cleaner, reliable energy while generating a positive economic impact worldwide.

“We founded New Fortress Energy to meet the growing demand for affordable, clean and reliable energy around the world,” said Wes Edens, Founder and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “Today’s listing on Nasdaq will support the growth of our fully integrated LNG infrastructure and logistics network. With the support of new and existing shareholders, we look forward to continuing our efforts to improve people’s lives and make a positive economic and environmental impact.”

“New Fortress Energy is disrupting the liquefied natural gas space while reducing energy costs and diversifying resources. They have a unique, integrated business model spanning the entire production and delivery chain,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We couldn’t be more proud to welcome them to the Nasdaq family as the first energy company to list on a U.S. exchange in 2019.”

