News Summary

Nasdaq Welcomes New Fortress Energy LLC (Nasdaq: NFE) to the Nasdaq Stock Market

01/31/2019 | 12:04pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Fortress Energy LLC (Nasdaq: NFE), an integrated gas-to-power company, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

New Fortress Energy Founder and CEO Wes Edens Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
New Fortress Energy Founder and CEO Wes Edens Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell


New Fortress Energy is a New York City based company that seeks to use ‘stranded’ natural gas to satisfy the world’s large and growing power needs. Their mission is to provide modern infrastructure solutions to create cleaner, reliable energy while generating a positive economic impact worldwide.

“We founded New Fortress Energy to meet the growing demand for affordable, clean and reliable energy around the world,” said Wes Edens, Founder and CEO of New Fortress Energy.  “Today’s listing on Nasdaq will support the growth of our fully integrated LNG infrastructure and logistics network. With the support of new and existing shareholders, we look forward to continuing our efforts to improve people’s lives and make a positive economic and environmental impact.”

“New Fortress Energy is disrupting the liquefied natural gas space while reducing energy costs and diversifying resources. They have a unique, integrated business model spanning the entire production and delivery chain,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We couldn’t be more proud to welcome them to the Nasdaq family as the first energy company to list on a U.S. exchange in 2019.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company’s public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: 

- NDAQG -

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5b88c2e-5d5d-4c39-8119-dc3b179dee36

29120_nasdaqlogo_oct2017.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 596 M
EBIT 2019 1 271 M
Net income 2019 787 M
Debt 2019 3 479 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 18,55
P/E ratio 2020 16,89
EV / Sales 2019 6,82x
EV / Sales 2020 6,23x
Capitalization 14 213 M
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 94,2 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ6.28%14 213
CME GROUP-4.12%64 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.18%43 414
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.51%38 450
DEUTSCHE BOERSE10.43%25 320
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%20 987
