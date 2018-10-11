Nasdaq Welcomes Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: KPFS), to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: KPFS), an international restaurant operator, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square yesterday in celebration of its expansion into the U.S. food services market.



Founded in 1985 in Tokyo, Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company that engages several main business units and produces a vast collection of products and unique services. The Pepper Lunch segment operates restaurants and franchises that offer high-quality steaks and other cooked meat dishes at affordable prices. Their special iron plate technology allows for a unique customer-cooking experience, and shortens the cooking process. Similarly, Ikinari Steak, the first expansion of Pepper Food Service outside of the U.S., uses a standing-style steak restaurant model that results in quick customer turnover and enables the company to provide high-quality steak at lower-prices. Pepper’s other restaurant divisions include Chargrilled Steak Kuni, a cut-to-order steak restaurant, Kodawari Tonkatsu Katsukitei, a pork cutlet restaurant, and Gyutan Natori, which is a beef tongue restaurant. The company also encompasses a product line of soups, chopsticks, tonkatsu sauce, frozen pepper rice, dressings, and uncured ham.

“Pepper Food Services has created an affordable, high-quality product for the global consumer,” said Bob McCooey, Senior Vice President, Nasdaq. “We are excited to be the exchange of choice for many companies from Asia and support Pepper Food Service in its creative approaches to serve its global community.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a88a55b-60ef-4179-ac18-41771ce7f1d6

- NDAQG -