Nasdaq Welcomes Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: KPFS), to The Nasdaq Stock Market

10/11/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: KPFS), an international restaurant operator, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square yesterday in celebration of its expansion into the U.S. food services market.

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: KPFS) Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Bell
Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: KPFS), an international restaurant operator, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square yesterday in celebration of its expansion into the U.S. food services market.


Founded in 1985 in Tokyo, Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company that engages several main business units and produces a vast collection of products and unique services.  The Pepper Lunch segment operates restaurants and franchises that offer high-quality steaks and other cooked meat dishes at affordable prices. Their special iron plate technology allows for a unique customer-cooking experience, and shortens the cooking process.  Similarly, Ikinari Steak, the first expansion of Pepper Food Service outside of the U.S., uses a standing-style steak restaurant model that results in quick customer turnover and enables the company to provide high-quality steak at lower-prices. Pepper’s other restaurant divisions include Chargrilled Steak Kuni, a cut-to-order steak restaurant, Kodawari Tonkatsu Katsukitei, a pork cutlet restaurant, and Gyutan Natori, which is a beef tongue restaurant. The company also encompasses a product line of soups, chopsticks, tonkatsu sauce, frozen pepper rice, dressings, and uncured ham. 

“Pepper Food Services has created an affordable, high-quality product for the global consumer,” said Bob McCooey, Senior Vice President, Nasdaq. “We are excited to be the exchange of choice for many companies from Asia and support Pepper Food Service in its creative approaches to serve its global community.”

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company’s public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

Media Relations Contact:
  • Emily Pan
  • 1 (646) 441-5120
  • emily.pan@nasdaq.com  
 

 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a88a55b-60ef-4179-ac18-41771ce7f1d6

- NDAQG -

29120_nasdaqlogo_oct2017.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
