Nasdaq

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
Nasdaq Welcomes UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) to the Nasdaq Stock Market

03/20/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors, and known in Asia as “Tiger Brokers”, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Nasdaq Welcomes UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) to the Nasdaq Stock Market
Tianhua Wu, CEO of UP Fintech Holding Limited, rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell.


UP Fintech Holding Limited is the largest online broker focusing on global Chinese investors in terms of U.S. securities trading volume, with a market share of approximately 58.4% in 2017, according to the report published by industry research firm Shanghai iResearch Co. Ltd. Their proprietary trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. As of the end of 2018, the company counted 1.58 million registered users and the platform’s total trading volume reached US$119.2 billion for the year.

“By introducing more innovative services and enhancing our technology capabilities, our platform makes trading easier and enables users to seamlessly connect with global markets,” said Tianhua Wu, CEO of UP Fintech Holding Limited.

“UP Fintech Holding’s continuous focus on offering innovative products and services and a superior user experience has enabled them to become one of the most utilized and well-recognized online trading platforms for Chinese investors around the world,” said Bob McCooey, Chairman, Nasdaq Asia Pacific. “They take pride in their proprietary and cutting-edge technology and we are excited to welcome them to Nasdaq’s family of the world’s most innovative companies.”

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company’s public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.


Media Relations Contact:  

- NDAQG -

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54b78e54-2b99-47b9-b73c-77d418350973

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.