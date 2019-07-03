Log in
Nasdaq to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call

07/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Second Quarter 2019 financial results announcement.

WHO:Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
  
WHAT:Review Nasdaq’s Second Quarter 2019 financial results
  
WHEN:Wednesday July 24, 2019
 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks. 

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 5498517

Note: The press release for the Second Quarter 2019 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

ABOUT NASDAQ

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

