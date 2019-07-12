Log in
Singapore Exchange Launches New Multi-Matching Trading Engine from Nasdaq

07/12/2019 | 01:01am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 3, Singapore Exchange (SGX) successfully went live with a new multi-matching trading engine via Nasdaq’s (Nasdaq: NDAQ) Nasdaq Financial Framework for SGX’s securities market. The technology upgrade provides SGX a standardized and unified operations, messaging and data infrastructure that gives unparalleled flexibility to seamlessly launch new products and services more quickly and cost-effectively for its securities market. SGX and Nasdaq have been technology partners since 2003.

"It was an excellent collaboration working with our industry partners comprising of trading members, clearing members and data vendors to move towards a new securities trading engine,” said Vincent Low, Head of Software Delivery and Integration, SGX. “With this upgrade, SGX has standardized the API messages for both cash and derivatives products of our Equities business, bringing connectivity and maintainability convenience to our customers’ Order Management Systems. With a more robust and efficient platform, we are also able to enhance our market offerings to our customers.”

“SGX continues to be at the forefront of adopting new innovations and technologies to better serve its customers and strengthen its capital markets ecosystem,” said Robert Frojd, Managing Director, South Asia, Southeast Asia & Pacific, Nasdaq. “By upgrading its securities trading engine through the Nasdaq Financial Framework, SGX gains access to the latest in technology developments and business applications, while being able to bring new functionality to market more rapidly. We are proud to support SGX on their exciting journey of evolving their market infrastructure for the future.”

Nasdaq’s market technology powers more than 250 of the world’s market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

NDAQG

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Nasdaq
Yan-yan Tong
yan-yan.tong@nasdaq.com
Desk: +46 (0)8-4056683
Mobile: +46 (0)73-4496683

