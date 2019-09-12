Log in
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

09/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

ADVISORY, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Thursday, September 12.

In honor of the occasion of their initial public offering, SmileDirectClub CEO David Katzman and Co-Founders Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell.

SmileDirectClub will celebrate on Times Square with smile-powered experiences at the Nasdaq MarketSite and the ABC SuperSign. SmileDirectClub’s signature “blurple” SmileBus, a mobile SmileShop where customers may make appointments to receive free 3D images of their teeth, will be outside Nasdaq MarketSite. The company will also give away branded swag and promotional discount offers on SmileDirectClub’s doctor-directed clear aligner therapy.

After the Opening Bell SmileDirectClub will further unleash the power of a smile with an unprecedented experience: powering Times Square with real smiles using facial tracking technology that broadcasts real smiles onto the ABC SuperSign. SmileDirectClub investor, customer, and NBA Champion Draymond Green will launch the illuminating experience alongside SmileDirectClub’s co-founders Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman. Through the afternoon, ​passersby can step up to the smile-powered stage to smile big, which will illuminate the SuperSign with their smile using facial tracking technology.

Where:
Bell Ringing: Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio
Smile Powered Activation: Corner of W. 44th Street and 7th Avenue – North Side of the Pedestrian Plaza

When: Thursday, September 12, 2019

  • 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET: SmileDirectClub SmileBus on Times Square outside Nasdaq MarketSite
  • 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET: Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony
  • 10:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. ET: Smile-Powered Photo Call with Draymond Green, SmileDirectClub Founders Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman

SmileDirectClub, Inc. Media Contacts:
Carrie Moore, (202) 905-6964 - General Interviews and Media Inquiries
Shara Seigel, (516) 697-3975 – Times Square Experience and Photo Call
press@smiledirectclub.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Bianca Fata, (646) 441-5073
bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK

Social Media:
For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:
http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:
http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:
http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:
http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:
http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:
https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:
To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.
To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the SmileDirectClub. Times Square Experience, please contact press@smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub, Inc.
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to unleash the power of people’s smiles to empower them to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

-NDAQA- 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
