The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

06/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

ADVISORY, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: 
The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

In honor of the occasion, Julie Wainwright, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:
Friday, June 28, 2019 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET          

The RealReal, Inc. Media Contact:
Meghan Gavigan / Leah Polito / Dan Goldstein
Sard Verbinnen & Co.
(415) 618-8750 or (310) 201-2040

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
(646) 441-5073


Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK

About The RealReal, Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With an expert behind every item, we provide a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items available online each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by brands from Gucci to Cartier, and hundreds more, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping. At our stores in Los Angeles as well as SoHo and the Upper East Side NYC, customers can shop and consign and meet with our experts to learn more about luxury authenticity and sustainability. At our 11 Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are located in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free jewelry, watch and handbag valuations.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

-NDAQA-

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
