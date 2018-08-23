Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nasdaq    NDAQ

NASDAQ (NDAQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UPDATE -- Energy Producer Statkraft to Integrate Nasdaq’s SMARTS for Trade Surveillance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 08:38am CEST

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy has selected Nasdaq’s (NASDAQ: NDAQ) SMARTS Trade Surveillance to monitor trading behavior across power markets in the EU and Norway, in line with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

Statkraft’s decision adds to a growing community of energy corporations and utilities across the Americas, Europe and Asia using SMARTS to enhance their trade monitoring and contribute to bolstering the integrity of the global energy markets. These include Iberdrola Generacion, ScottishPower Energy Management, Avangrid Renewables, Koch Supply & Trading and Engelhart Commodity Trading Partners, and others across the oil and gas value chain, which includes upstream and downstream sectors as well as power market participants.

“As cross-jurisdiction regulation continues to constantly evolve, energy companies are under increased pressure to have in place flexible surveillance technology to keep up with new rules and requirements,” said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, SVP and Head of Risk & Surveillance Solutions, Nasdaq. “We have invested in our energy surveillance technology to allow our clients such as Statkraft to scale their surveillance capabilities as their business expands into new asset classes and geographies, while also addressing important regulatory demands. We look forward to a successful and long-term relationship with Statkraft.” 

SMARTS continues to invest further in its energy capabilities, including deep behavioral analysis of trading across MAR-regulated venues, which further enhances OTC monitoring of physical and related contracts across multiple exchanges and venues. SMARTS Trade Surveillance for Energy sits on a drop copy network of energy exchanges allowing it to ingest private trade and order data with minimal technical requirements on its clients.

As the industry benchmark for real-time and T+1 cross-market surveillance platforms, Nasdaq’s SMARTS surveillance technology automates the detection, investigation and analysis of potentially abusive or disorderly trading, to help improve the overall efficiency of the surveillance organization and reduce cost, even as market complexity and new regulations increase. These solutions are used to power monitoring for more than 45 marketplaces, 17 regulators and 140+ market participants, including several buy-side institutions, across 65 countries. 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit http://business.nasdaq.com.

NDAQG

For Media Inquiries
Nasdaq
Ryan Wells
ryan.wells@nasdaq.com
Direct: +44 (0) 20 3753 2231
Mobile:  +44 (0) 7809 596 390

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASDAQ
08:38aUPDATE -- Energy Producer Statkraft to Integrate Nasdaq’s SMARTS for Tr..
GL
08/22NASDAQ : Self-Regulatory Organizations; Financial Industry Regulatory Authority,..
AQ
08/22NASDAQ : Energy Producer Statkraft to Integrate Nasdaq’s SMARTS for Trade ..
AQ
08/22NASDAQ : OMXC25 Index Future Certified For US Investors
PU
08/14INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Nasdaq, FINRA to boost reporting fees for dark pool ..
RE
08/09Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks ..
GL
08/09NASDAQ : Society of Women Engineers to Ring Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times S..
AQ
08/06Nasdaq July 2018 Volumes
GL
08/02NASDAQ WELCOMES SONOS, INC. (NASDAQ : SONO) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
GL
08/01NASDAQ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Breaking Up BGC Partners 
07/27Nasdaq reportedly holds closed-door meeting on crypto image 
07/25Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/25Nasdaq Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Nasdaq Q2 clouded by divestment/acquisition, adjusts year operating expense v.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 520 M
EBIT 2018 1 186 M
Net income 2018 696 M
Debt 2018 4 489 M
Yield 2018 1,90%
P/E ratio 2018 22,44
P/E ratio 2019 19,14
EV / Sales 2018 7,82x
EV / Sales 2019 7,27x
Capitalization 15 222 M
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 99,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ20.43%15 222
CME GROUP14.59%56 999
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC3.66%41 941
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-7.44%35 166
DEUTSCHE BOERSE20.82%25 341
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.2.01%25 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.