WestWater Research : Becomes Exclusive Data Provider for Nasdaq Water Pricing Index

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WestWater Research along with Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ), and Veles Water, announced the launch of the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index (NQH2O), the first of its kind water index that benchmarks the price of water in a way that supports price discovery and enables the creation of a tradable financial instrument. WestWater Research is the exclusive data provider for the index.

While existing water indexes track companies active in the extraction and delivery of water, the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index sets a weekly rate for the price of water in California. The index is calculated weekly, using a proprietary water index methodology developed by Nasdaq and Veles Water. Water pricing information is sourced from Waterlitix™ - a pricing and market information database developed and maintained by WestWater Research.

Key Points on the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index

Value is based on the volume-weighted average of the prevailing prices in five specific California water markets

water markets Prices adjusted for market-specific pricing factors specific to each of the eligible markets and transactions

Pricing algorithm provides a benchmark price for water transactions across California .

"The Nasdaq Veles California Water Index is the first published price index that measures water resource scarcity," said Clay Landry, Managing Director, WestWater Research. "Having this index is a great step forward for public markets and for using the power of the marketplace to better understand water as a commodity."

"Water is our most important commodity, and until now, there were no financial risk management instruments available in the global financial markets. We see the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index as an important first step to understanding water as a commodity, which means a more transparent and accessible marketplace for all," said Lance Coogan, CEO of Veles Water. "Our collaboration with Nasdaq and WestWater Research will yield meaningful results for the entire financial ecosystem."

Dave Gedeon, Vice President and Head of Research and Product Development for Nasdaq's Global Indexes, added, "This index will bring transparency to this market and help drive a better outcome for water market participants through verifiable price discovery. The Nasdaq Veles California Water Index can bring dramatic change to the way we quantify and value an important resource."

For more information on the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index (NQH2O), please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NQH2O.

About WestWater Research:

WestWater Research (WestWater) is the leading economic and financial consulting firm specializing in water rights and water resource acquisition and development throughout the United States. With a national practice, WestWater provides transaction advisory, market intelligence, and asset management services relating to water resources. The firm has advised on over $800 million in water transactions that include several creative public-private partnerships that have been recognized as "Global Water Deal of the Year." To learn more, visit www.waterexchange.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information, and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit https://business.nasdaq.com.

About Veles Water:

Veles is a water pricing specialist, involved primarily in water valuation methodologies. The company specializes in the conceptualization, creation, and development of bespoke financial instruments, whose unique pricing formulae contribute to bringing transparency and liquidity to the global water market. To learn more, visit www.veleswater.com.

