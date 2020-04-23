Log in
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning April 30, 2020

04/23/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will replace Willis Towers Watson (Nasdaq: WLTW) in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

For more information about Zoom, go to https://www.zoom.us/.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Media Contact:Matthew Sheahan, Nasdaq
 matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com
Issuer & Investor Contact:Index Client Services, Nasdaq
 Indexservices@nasdaq.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 632 M
EBIT 2020 1 325 M
Net income 2020 847 M
Debt 2020 2 279 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,38x
EV / Sales2021 6,59x
Capitalization 17 136 M
Chart NASDAQ
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 112,93  $
Last Close Price 103,85  $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ-2.31%17 265
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.63%48 978
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.65%39 585
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-1.65%32 965
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.68%27 098
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.11.90%16 088
