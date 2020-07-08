Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index components

Britain's Amryt Pharma raises profile with Nasdaq listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Amryt Pharma, a rare disease specialist listed on London's AIM and Dublin's ESM markets, debuted on Nasdaq on Wednesday in a move aimed at increasing the liquidity of its stock and gaining more analyst coverage.

Its American Depository Shares, which each represent five ordinary shares, were trading at $11.50 on Wednesday afternoon. The company did not issue new shares.

Chief Executive Joe Wiley said it was an important milestone: "It will provide us with the opportunity to improve underlying liquidity in our shares, target a wider investor audience and increase our analyst coverage."

"With nearly 70% of our shareholders based in North America, listing on Nasdaq is an important part of our shareholder engagement and development plans," he added. 

Amryt sells the drug Lojuxta across Europe and other territories, which helps remove LDL cholesterol from the blood of people with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) - a genetic disorder characterized by high cholesterol levels.

Without treatment the high levels of cholesterol, which are less responsive to methods that are usually more effective in people without FH, can lead to heart attacks and sudden death.

It also has a drug for the rare genetic skin disorder epidermolysis bullosa in late development.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
01:36pBritain's Amryt Pharma raises profile with Nasdaq listing
RE
01:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street climbs as hopes of economic revival ove..
RE
10:57aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk approaches a $1.8 billion bonanza
RE
10:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar slides as U.S. stocks rally, but sentiment c..
RE
10:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar slides as U.S. stocks rally, but sentiment c..
RE
10:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb While China Rally Powers Ahead
DJ
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 1.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.73.22%
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. 33.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.64.70%
URBAN TEA, INC. 0.72 Delayed Quote.41.18%
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP. 2.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.35.07%
INTERSECT ENT, INC. 18.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.30.09%
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. 5.09 Real-time Estimate Quote.-16.69%
VIVUS, INC. 0.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-22.60%
APPROACH RESOURCES, INC. 0.045 Delayed Quote.-24.87%
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. 0.943 Real-time Estimate Quote.-26.90%
THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD. 0.317 Delayed Quote.-48.90%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group