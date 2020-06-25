Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index components

Health Care Up On Biotech Demand -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as investors sought out high-risk sectors, including the biotech niche.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology index closed near all-time highs. Shares of some hospital chains fell after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered hospitals in metro areas in the state to halt elective procedures due to the strains of the health-care system from increased Covid-19 care.

Worries that a "second wave" of coronavirus infections could lead to more interruptions of regular hospital service weighed on health-care providers.

Demand for the generic drug dexamethasone has surged in a matter of days since researchers in the U.K. reported that the steroid reduced deaths in very sick Covid-19 patients, according to a major drug-purchasing firm. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
05:35pFinancials Rally After FDIC Reduces Swaps Reserve Requirements -- Financials ..
DJ
05:25pHealth Care Up On Biotech Demand -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb at End of Rocky Session
DJ
04:41pWall Street ends choppy session higher as strength in banks offsets virus woe..
RE
04:35pEquities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
04:29pEquities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
04:24pEquities gain, safe havens rise in choppy trading as virus cases surge
RE
04:18pBank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
03:49pDollar strengthens as virus fears dent risk appetite
RE
03:45pDollar strengthens as virus fears dent risk appetite
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. 3.69 Delayed Quote.142.76%
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC. 7.295 Delayed Quote.135.32%
ESTRE AMBIENTAL, INC. 0.091 Delayed Quote.126.93%
PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. 6.75 Delayed Quote.105.79%
VAXART, INC. 6.26 Delayed Quote.96.24%
INTERNET GOLD - GOLDEN LINES LTD. 5.45 Delayed Quote.-24.31%
EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. 0.175 Delayed Quote.-35.31%
URBAN TEA, INC. 0.7 Delayed Quote.-36.36%
PARINGA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.03 Delayed Quote.-40.00%
XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 2.72 Delayed Quote.-48.78%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group