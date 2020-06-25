Health Care Up On Biotech Demand -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors sought out high-risk sectors, including the biotech niche.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology index closed near all-time highs. Shares of some hospital chains fell after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered hospitals in metro areas in the state to halt elective procedures due to the strains of the health-care system from increased Covid-19 care.

Worries that a "second wave" of coronavirus infections could lead to more interruptions of regular hospital service weighed on health-care providers.

Demand for the generic drug dexamethasone has surged in a matter of days since researchers in the U.K. reported that the steroid reduced deaths in very sick Covid-19 patients, according to a major drug-purchasing firm.

