MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/17 04:16:41 pm
11129.725224 PTS   +1.00%
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Finishes Just Shy of Record
DJ
04:20pNasdaq hits record high close due to tech rally
RE
04:07pNasdaq registers record closing high for fifth time in august
RE
NASDAQ REGISTERS RECORD CLOSING HIGH FOR FIFTH TIME IN AUGUST

08/17/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

08/17/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

NASDAQ REGISTERS RECORD CLOSING HIGH FOR FIFTH TIME IN AUGUST

04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Finishes Just Shy of Record
DJ
04:20pNasdaq hits record high close due to tech rally
RE
04:07pNasdaq registers record closing high for fifth time in august
RE
03:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Higher as S&P 500 Nears Record
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:05pTech rally elevates Nasdaq to record high close
RE
01:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Higher as S&P 500 Nears Record
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05pWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Joins the Gold Rush
DJ
12:49pEquities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally
RE
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
SOPHIRIS BIO, INC. 0.0294 Delayed Quote.226.67%
RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD 5.8 Delayed Quote.46.10%
STEIN MART, INC. 0.1521 Delayed Quote.39.03%
TAOPING INC. 3.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.35.87%
PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC. 4.46 Delayed Quote.30.41%
ENDOLOGIX, INC. 0.067 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
JASON INDUSTRIES, INC. 0.025 Delayed Quote.-26.47%
INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES, INC. 3.88 Delayed Quote.-32.87%
VIVUS, INC. 0.14 Delayed Quote.-36.36%
UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. 4.15 Delayed Quote.-66.61%
