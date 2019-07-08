Log in
Nine companies set prices for their listings on China's Nasdaq-style tech board

07/08/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nine Chinese companies, among the first to list on China's Nasdaq-style tech board, announced prices of their new share offer on Tuesday, as investors braced for a busy week for initial public offerings (IPOs).

China's securities regulator has given the go-ahead for 25 companies to list on Shanghai's technology and innovation board, the STAR Market, and the first batch of companies will start trading on July 22.

Four tech board companies have already completed their offerings, while 21 firms are taking subscriptions from investors this week.

Nine companies, including China Railway Signal & Communications Corp (CRSC), Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc (AMEC) and Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co disclosed their IPO price via exchange statements on Tuesday, and will take subscriptions from investors on Wednesday.

Valuations, measured by earning multiples, vary.

Semiconductor firm AMEC priced its new offering at 29.01 yuan per share, or 170.8 times its 2018 earnings, excluding extraordinary items.

In contrast, China Railway Signal & Communication priced its offering at 5.85 yuan ($0.8502) per share, or 18.18 times its 2018 earnings, the lowest multiples of the nine firms. Its Hong Kong-traded shares closed at 6.05 HKD ($0.7757) on Monday.

($1 = 6.8808 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 7.7990 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED -3.18% 9.75 End-of-day quote.-7.36%
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD -2.12% 6.46 End-of-day quote.-5.58%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.43% 26806.14 Delayed Quote.14.91%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 7785.786676 Delayed Quote.23.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.78% 8098.381816 Delayed Quote.23.01%
S&P 500 -0.48% 2975.95 Delayed Quote.19.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 6.8875 Delayed Quote.0.40%
