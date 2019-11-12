Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/12 05:15:59 pm
8486.09056 PTS   +0.26%
05:31pDow Industrials End Session Unchanged
DJ
05:26pDow Industrials End Session Unchanged
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

S&P inches higher after Trump trade remarks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:59pm EST

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq made small gains Tuesday.

With the Nasdaq closing at a record high, while the Dow ended the day unchanged.

Investors closely watched a lunchtime address by the U.S. President at the Economic Club of New York.

While he said the U.S. was close to signing an initial trade deal, he gave no new details about negotiations.

Kevin Nicholson of Riverfront Investment Group:

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) KEVIN NICHOLSON OF RIVERFRONT INVESTMENT GROUP SAYING:

"The market was trying to wait and see what the president said and if he didn't say anything that was going to hurt the idea of having a trade deal, then I think the market was fine just hanging out where it was."

Most S&P sectors finished in positive territory - with healthcare making the most gains.

Real estate was the worst performer.

Among stocks, Disney rose as the company said demand for its streaming service, Disney+, was well above its expectations.

So much so - that it caused a glitch.

Meanwhile shares of CBS dropped more than 3 percent after the media giant reported earnings that missed revenue expectations.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
05:31pDow Industrials End Session Unchanged
DJ
05:26pDow Industrials End Session Unchanged
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:51pGlobal stocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
04:48pStocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
04:48pFinancials Flat as Investors Await Trade Negotiations Progress -- Financials ..
DJ
04:47pStocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
04:31pTrump says U.S. close to signing 'phase one' trade deal with China
RE
04:25pS&P 500 ekes out gain after Trump trade remarks
RE
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Eke Out Gain as Investors Parse Trump's Comm..
DJ
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC. 19 Delayed Quote.331.82%
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC. 16.23 Delayed Quote.121.42%
ESTRE AMBIENTAL, INC. 0.2821 Delayed Quote.31.21%
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 0.4 Delayed Quote.28.62%
JAGUAR HEALTH, INC. 0.9927 Delayed Quote.25.66%
ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.4951 Delayed Quote.-25.66%
PARINGA RESOURCES LIMITED 1.6354 Delayed Quote.-25.66%
T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. 1.95 Delayed Quote.-27.78%
FLUENT, INC. 1.68 Delayed Quote.-33.86%
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC. 2.82 Delayed Quote.-74.36%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group