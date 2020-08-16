Tel Aviv bourse launches new share market for private tech companies

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
(TASE) on Sunday launched a secondary market aimed at boosting
local investment in Israel's technology sector.
Called TASE UP, the market is an electronic platform that
allows private companies to access investment from institutional
and other investors. These companies, however, will remain
private and not be subject to any reporting or
prospectus-publishing requirements under Israel's securities
law.
Ittai Ben-Zeev, chief executive of the TASE, told reporters
that more than 90% of investment in Israel's high-tech start-ups
comes from foreign investors. Over the past decade more than
10,000 start-ups have been established, with capital raised by
the tech sector topping $55 billion.
The exchange has long sought to lure technology businesses
to no avail. Most Israeli high-tech companies list on other
bourses, most notably the Nasdaq in the United States, or find
private financing sources and end up being bought by
multinationals.
Israel's tech sector is a key economic growth driver and
accounts for nearly 10% of the country's employment.
Despite the sector being one of the largest in the world,
Ben-Zeev said that the TASE attracts "a very low percentage of
investment from Israeli institutions".
To that end, the exchange is working with the country's
innovation authority to support tech companies while encouraging
them to list on TASE UP.
"By doing so, we believe that we will guarantee that the
growth of the Israeli high-tech (sector) will remain a vital
part of the Israeli economy through the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
This is our vision," Ben-Zeev told Reuters after an online news
conference.
As part of the plan, the TASE is teaming up with
international investment bank Jefferies and others to support
local tech companies that raise funds on the new platform.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer
Editing by David Goodman)