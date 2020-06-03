Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/03 05:15:59 pm
9682.91091 PTS   +0.78%
05:50pWarner Music hits IPO high note
RE
05:41pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Hopes Build for More Stimulus -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:29pRecovery hopes drive Wall Street higher
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Warner Music hits IPO high note

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

The market debut of Warner Music Group is music to Wall Street's ears.

The biggest IPO so far this year kicked off Wednesday with a share-price jump as high as 23 percent on the Nasdaq, in what was seen as another encouraging sign financial markets are recovering after a tumultuous March.

The world's third-largest record label raised nearly $2 billion in an IPO that saw more shares sold than originally planned.

Investors - giving the music label behind Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars - a near $13 billion market value.

The company can take the money raised and its newly-minted street cred to bolster its roster amid a spike in digital music demand. A new release by Grammy winner Dua Lipa helped streaming music revenues at the label surge 12 percent in April.

The IPO was delayed by a day to coincide with the music industry decision's to go silent in #BlackoutTuesday to show its support for racial justice.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
05:50pWarner Music hits IPO high note
RE
05:41pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Hopes Build for More Stimulus -- 2nd..
DJ
05:29pRecovery hopes drive Wall Street higher
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Hopes Build for More Stimulus -- Upd..
DJ
04:47pTech Up After Zoom Video Earnings, But Sector Lags Value Sectors -- Tech Roun..
DJ
04:32pShares, euro climb on robust risk appetite as lockdowns ease
RE
04:31pShares, euro climb on robust risk appetite as lockdowns ease
RE
04:30pWall Street closes sharply higher on signs of economic rebound
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 7.93 Delayed Quote.97.26%
CINEDIGM CORP. 1.31 Delayed Quote.79.82%
DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION 1.8 Delayed Quote.78.20%
GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC. 3.8 Delayed Quote.74.31%
CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. 3.42 Delayed Quote.67.65%
DROPCAR INC 2.29 Delayed Quote.-18.79%
AMERI HOLDINGS, INC. 2.3 Delayed Quote.-19.86%
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC. 1.03 Delayed Quote.-21.97%
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES, INC. 3.42 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 14.29 Delayed Quote.-36.63%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group