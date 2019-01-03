Log in
BOND REPORT: 10-year, 30-year Treasury Yields Tumble After ISM Reading

01/03/2019 | 06:52pm CET

By Sunny Oh

10-year Treasury note yield remains at lowest since January

Treasury yields accelerated their decline on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected number from the ISM's manufacturing gauge.

The 10-year Treasury note yield plunged 7.9 basis points to 2.582%, its lowest since January. The 2-year note yield was down 7.3 basis points to 2.431%, while the 30-year bond yield fell 6.6 basis points to 2.916%, also its lowest since January. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

The Institute for Supply Management reported its manufacturing index for December had fallen to 54.1% from 59.3% , below the forecast of 57.0% from economists polled by MarketWatch. The weaker-than-expected ISM data follows declines in the Federal Reserve's regional gauges of industrial activity and a contraction in China's purchasing manager's index for the manufacturing sector. A reading of 50% or better indicates improving conditions.

"We have been looking for a gradual slowdown in manufacturing activity amid headwinds from trade uncertainty, reduced fiscal stimulus, and weaker global activity, but the risks of a sharper deceleration have increased," said Jake McRobie, U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

On the other hand, the labor market showed few signs of letting up. The ADP employment report for December showed the U.S economy added 271,000 in private-sector jobs , a leap from the 157,000 jobs added in November. Jobless claims for the week ending in Dec. 29 rose to 231,000 from 221,000.

Anxieties around China's economic slowdown remained on investors' agenda after Apple Inc.(AAPL) said it expected revenues to fall below forecasts, citing slower-than-expected growth in China. Stocks fell sharply, with the Nasdaq Composite Index on track to break its five-session streak of gains. The dour mood spurred inflows into haven assets like government paper and the Japanese yen.

Opinion: Apple lives up to Wall Street's fears with massive revenue shortfall

Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Thursday morning that the selloff in financial markets has caused him to support a pause in further interest-rate hikes until the uncertainties settle. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Kaplan said the Fed should remain on the sidelines at least for the "first couple of quarters" of the year.

Adding to the stock-market jitters, the government shutdown shows no signs of coming to an end, postponing the releases of economic data. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistic will still issue employment reports.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.96% 22919.63 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NASDAQ 100 -2.29% 6225.0756 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.99% 6543.0073 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -1.61% 2473.84 Delayed Quote.0.00%
