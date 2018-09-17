BOND REPORT: 10-year Treasury Note Yield Pulls Back From 3%

By Sunny Oh

Treasury prices struggled for direction on Monday as investors waited for the U.S. to levy additional tariffs on Chinese imports, a move that threatens to deepen the trade spat between Washington and Beijing.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was flat at 2.994%, after briefly pushing above the 3% level. The 2-year note yield was unchanged at 2.782%, near a 10-year high, while the 30-year bond yield picked fell 1.4 basis points to 3.128%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

Bonds struggled to selloff as stocks were held back by trade fears , with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down around 0.8%. Haven assets like U.S. government paper tend to outperform in periods of growing uncertainty over future trade relations.

In a week lacking first-tier economic data, traders said they would closely watch how U.S.-China trade tensions escalates ahead of the U.S.'s impending round of tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports. Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, said on Monday that the tariff announcement would arrive soon, but left the door open for future trade talks (https://www.yahoo.com/news/larry-kudlow-well-talk-china-theyre-ready-serious-negotiations-170630282.html).

Beijing and Washington have both made efforts to establish the groundwork for fresh talks in the hopes of holding off the next salvo of import duties. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that China may be unwilling to return to the table if the U.S. carries out its next round of tariffs (https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-weighs-skipping-trade-talks-after-u-s-tariff-threat-1537115334). A senior Chinese official said, "China is not going to negotiate with a gun pointed to its head."

Besides sapping appetite for risk, tariffs could change the outlook for inflation, a key determinant for where bonds trade. Analysts say if the looming tariffs are not implemented, the mere threat will weigh on commodity prices and thus prices for imports. But if implemented, tariffs should spur price increases, crimping demand for government paper.

"So long as large scale tariffs on China are a threat, not a reality, the effect will be disinflationary," wrote Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist for Jefferies.

Italian bonds rallied after a report from Corriere della Serra (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-italy-budget-meeting/italy-holds-budget-meeting-monday-as-treasury-targets-1-6-percent-deficit-report-idUSKCN1LX0QC) said Italy's economy minister would seek to keep the 2019 budget deficit from rising above 1.6% of the gross domestic product, in line with the European Union's strict fiscal rules. Investors have kept close tabs on the budget process as many fear the antiestablishment government, elected on a mandate of increased public spending, will bust the EU's fiscal caps, risking a clash between Rome and Brussels.

The 10-year Italian government bond yield slipped 13.2 basis points to 2.852%, while the 10-year German bond yield rose a basis point to 0.458%, its highest since Aug. 2, according to Tradeweb data.