NASDAQ COMP.

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Health Care Up As Defensive Sectors Return To Favor -- Health Care Roundup

05/28/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as investors reversed a rotation into more economically cyclical sectors.

Shares of drug developers with Covid-19 products in the pipeline, including Moderna, rebounded Thursday.

The Justice Department is preventing struggling cannabis businesses and their workers from accessing bankruptcy to weather the coronavirus-related downturn, even in states that determine medical marijuana is an essential industry during the pandemic, as reported earlier.

Shares of treatment developer CNS Pharmaceuticals fell sharply after resuming trade on the Nasdaq Composite in the wake of a suspension. Also on Thursday, CNS said it entered a sponsored research agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for cancer treatment technologies.

Doctors are seeing more patients in person, as the economy reopens from the coronavirus lockdown, according to an endocrinologist survey by brokerage Canaccord, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

