Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/09 05:15:59 pm
9953.753005 PTS   +0.29%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/09Asian shares creep higher as markets wait for Fed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 12:16am EDT
High-Profile Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered on Hong Kong Stance

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms. 

 
1MDB's Suspected Mastermind Found New Ways to Move Money in Kuwait

The Kuwaiti royal family provided Jho Low means to fend off U.S. and Malaysian investigators who accuse him of masterminding the plunder of Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB. 

 
Rally in Europe's Riskiest Corporate Bonds Masks Lagging Sales

Spreads have tightened in the junk-bond market as investors seeking better returns pour money into a market that has seen a dearth of new bond sales. 

 
Banks Use Software Bots to Process Surge of Pandemic-Related Loans

Makers of the robots see the sheer volume of Paycheck Protection Program loans-$510 billion at last count-as a selling point. 

 
Leonard Green Comes Under Fire in Congress Over Hospital Management

The Democratic representatives demanded the private-equity firm return the fees and dividends it earned from its ownership of Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., a Los Angeles-based hospital and medical group operator the buyout firm bought a decade ago. 

 
Nasdaq Composite Touches 10000 as Post-Virus Rally Marches On

The Nasdaq Composite stock index briefly topped the 10000 milestone for the first time Tuesday, the latest sign of the resilience of the big technology companies that have powered the stock market over the past decade. 

 
Why Most Shutdown Insurance Claims Are Likely to Fail

Can small businesses count on insurance checks to replenish their coffers after Covid lockdowns? In most cases, probably not. 

 
Undervalued Stocks Soared, but Not Because They're Undervalued

For decades investors who bought cheap-or "value"-stocks beat the market. There used to be a fierce debate about exactly why, and, with value stocks having a great few weeks, it's time to exhume this ancient argument. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Bank of America Eases Sales Targets for Merrill Advisers During Pandemic

Bank of America has lowered some sales targets imposed on Merrill Lynch financial advisers who have struggled to grow their businesses.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.12% 28.22 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.09% 27272.3 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.07% 405.15 Delayed Quote.-31.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 9967.173982 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.29% 9953.753005 Delayed Quote.10.61%
S&P 500 -0.78% 3207.18 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
STANDARD CHARTERED -3.47% 442.8 Delayed Quote.-37.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/09Asian shares creep higher as markets wait for Fed
RE
06/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/09Discretionary Stocks Are Making a Comeback -- Update
DJ
06/09Discretionary Stocks Are Making a Comeback
DJ
06/09Stocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
06/09Stocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
06/09Technology Shares Climb; Nasdaq Closes at Another Record High -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/09Materials Shares Sink; Gold Settles Higher -- Materials Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
IMMURON LIMITED 20 Delayed Quote.852.34%
NAKED BRAND GROUP LIMITED 1.63 Delayed Quote.140.06%
SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. 0.4583 Delayed Quote.96.61%
EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.805 Delayed Quote.87.95%
XCEL BRANDS, INC. 1.7 Delayed Quote.70.00%
SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC. 0.991 Delayed Quote.-27.13%
ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 1.45 Delayed Quote.-28.57%
EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. 1.03 Delayed Quote.-30.41%
SOLENO THERAPEUTICS, INC. 2.1 Delayed Quote.-35.19%
FOSSIL GROUP, INC. 5.03 Delayed Quote.-37.86%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group