News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

High-Profile Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered on Hong Kong Stance

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms.

1MDB's Suspected Mastermind Found New Ways to Move Money in Kuwait

The Kuwaiti royal family provided Jho Low means to fend off U.S. and Malaysian investigators who accuse him of masterminding the plunder of Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB.

Rally in Europe's Riskiest Corporate Bonds Masks Lagging Sales

Spreads have tightened in the junk-bond market as investors seeking better returns pour money into a market that has seen a dearth of new bond sales.

Banks Use Software Bots to Process Surge of Pandemic-Related Loans

Makers of the robots see the sheer volume of Paycheck Protection Program loans-$510 billion at last count-as a selling point.

Leonard Green Comes Under Fire in Congress Over Hospital Management

The Democratic representatives demanded the private-equity firm return the fees and dividends it earned from its ownership of Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., a Los Angeles-based hospital and medical group operator the buyout firm bought a decade ago.

Nasdaq Composite Touches 10000 as Post-Virus Rally Marches On

The Nasdaq Composite stock index briefly topped the 10000 milestone for the first time Tuesday, the latest sign of the resilience of the big technology companies that have powered the stock market over the past decade.

Why Most Shutdown Insurance Claims Are Likely to Fail

Can small businesses count on insurance checks to replenish their coffers after Covid lockdowns? In most cases, probably not.

Undervalued Stocks Soared, but Not Because They're Undervalued

For decades investors who bought cheap-or "value"-stocks beat the market. There used to be a fierce debate about exactly why, and, with value stocks having a great few weeks, it's time to exhume this ancient argument.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Bank of America Eases Sales Targets for Merrill Advisers During Pandemic

Bank of America has lowered some sales targets imposed on Merrill Lynch financial advisers who have struggled to grow their businesses.