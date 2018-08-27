Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/27/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
U.S., Mexico Agree on Nafta Rewrite as Trump Warns Ottawa

President Trump said he had reached an agreement with Mexico to rewrite portions of the quarter-century-old North American Free Trade Agreement and threatened to remove Canada from the three-country accord if Ottawa failed to make concessions. 

 
SF Fed: Yield Curve Suggests Rising, But Still Low, Risk Of Recession

The bond market is signaling that the risk of recession is rising but a downturn is far from imminent, new research by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released Monday said. 

 
Nasdaq Crosses 8000 Threshold for First Time

Major U.S. stock indexes crested higher Monday, sending the Nasdaq Composite past the 8000 mark for the first time as trade tensions eased. 

 
U.S. Companies Begin to Chip Away at Mountain of Debt

U.S. companies have been scaling back borrowing while posting improved earnings, marking some tentative signs of progress amid concerns about their elevated debt levels. 

 
What Turkey Can Do if Market Troubles Return

The Turkish economy took a body blow when its currency depreciated earlier this month. Investors are asking what tools are at Turkey's disposal in case the panic that shook markets resurfaces. 

 
Oil Prices Swing on Supply Uncertainty

Oil prices swung between small gains and losses, with traders waiting for fresh supply signals following last week's rally. 

 
It Is Getting Harder for U.S. Economy to Impress Investors

The U.S. is struggling to meet economists' expectations even as its economy grows at its quickest pace in years-a potential challenge to investors who have been flocking to the region for months. 

 
Texas Manufacturing Expanded at Slower Pace in August

General business activity in Texas fell in August, but came in above economists' expectations as the production index, a measure of state manufacturing conditions, held steady. 

 
Chicago Fed National Activity Index Fell in July

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell in July, as the pace of growth from production-related indicators slowed. 

 
Mexico's Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles in July

Mexico's trade deficit nearly doubled in July from a year earlier as growth in imports outpaced that of exports, led by a big increase in purchases of petroleum products from abroad.

