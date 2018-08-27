Log in
NASDAQ COMP. (COMP)

NASDAQ COMP. (COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/27 11:15:59 pm
8017.8952 PTS   +0.91%
U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
Nasdaq Hits New Record as It Passes 8000 Mark
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/27/2018 | 09:16pm EDT
Markets Rejoice After News of U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

U.S. stocks, global currencies and commodities surged Monday as investors embraced a deal between the U.S. and Mexico to rewrite portions of the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
Mexico Pact Eases Car Makers' Concerns

President Trump's new free trade pact with Mexico helps provide some clarity for auto makers and parts suppliers bracing for the worst. 

 
U.S. to Pay Farmers $4.7 Billion to Offset Trade-Conflict Losses

The Trump administration said it would make $4.7 billion in payments to U.S. farmers to offset losses from trade battles rippling across the globe. 

 
Kudlow Says Auto Tariffs on Canada Possible If No Trade Deal Reached

The U.S. could use tariffs on automobiles from Canada if the two countries don't reach a new trade agreement, National Economic Council Director Lawrence Kudlow said, echoing President Trump's earlier remarks. 

 
Hog, Cattle Prices Jump on U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

Prices for livestock, dairy and other agricultural goods climbed on Monday after the U.S. and Mexico reached a trade agreement, alleviating one source of uncertainty that has dragged on those markets since President Trump's election. 

 
What the U.S.-Mexico Trade Pact Says

The new deal between the U.S. and Mexico accounts for auto production, the sourcing of materials, wages, rules of origin, digital trade, dispute resolution and agriculture 

 
SF Fed: Yield Curve Suggests Rising, But Still Low, Risk Of Recession

The bond market is signaling that the risk of recession is rising but a downturn is far from imminent, new research by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released Monday said. 

 
U.S., Mexico Agree on Nafta Rewrite as Trump Warns Ottawa

President Trump said he had reached an agreement with Mexico to rewrite portions of the quarter-century-old North American Free Trade Agreement and threatened to remove Canada from the three-country accord if Ottawa failed to make concessions. 

 
CFPB Student-Loan Official Quits, Criticizing Boss

A top student-loan official at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resigned and released a letter saying Trump administration officials running the bureau were undermining staff work on enforcement cases. 

 
Nasdaq Crosses 8000 Threshold for First Time

Major U.S. stock indexes crested higher Monday, sending the Nasdaq Composite past the 8000 mark for the first time as trade tensions eased.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.01% 26049.64 Delayed Quote.4.33%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 7559.1329 Delayed Quote.17.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 8017.8952 Delayed Quote.15.10%
S&P 500 0.77% 2896.74 Real-time Quote.7.52%
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
09:56pU.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
09:54pU.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
05:48pNasdaq Hits New Record as It Passes 8000 Mark
DJ
04:54pMarkets Rejoice After News of U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal
DJ
04:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At Records For Second Straight Day As ..
DJ
04:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At Records For Second Straight Day As ..
DJ
04:11pNasdaq Crosses 8000 Threshold For First Time
DJ
04:01pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:48pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise After Trump Announces Progress On U.S.-Mexico..
DJ
02:12pNasdaq Crosses 8000 Threshold For First Time
DJ
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
ATA INC.(ADR) 2.01 Delayed Quote.171.62%
EGALET CORP 0.4 Delayed Quote.35.59%
AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC 24.01 Delayed Quote.27.64%
DIXIE GROUP INC 1.75 Delayed Quote.25.00%
TILRAY INC 53.44 Delayed Quote.21.84%
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD 2.07 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 1.19 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
ALLIANCE MMA INC 0.364 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
FULING GLOBAL INC 2.45 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC 13.94 Delayed Quote.-31.09%
Heatmap :
