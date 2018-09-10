Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/10/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Japan's Economy Grows Faster Than Initially Estimated

Japan's economy expanded at a significantly faster pace than initially estimated in the April-June quarter as companies made more spending than expected amid severe labor shortages, government data showed Monday. 

 
Bailout Over, Greece Returning to Stormy Markets

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras unveiled his post-bailout economic policy over the weekend, promising some relief from austerity measures while sticking to budget discipline. 

 
Oil Market Turns Turbulent Heading Into Fall Season

The oil market is at a crossroads after its worst week in almost two months prompted many investors to reassess whether global growth will continue stoking demand for fuel. 

 
Fed Ponders a New Tool to Avert Crises

A debate is brewing inside the Federal Reserve about whether to demand big banks raise more capital as the economy heats up. 

 
Wages Are Rising. Will Inflation Follow?

Should wages accelerate, some analysts expect the gains to power more consumer spending, leading to a cycle of price increases throughout the economy. 

 
Trump Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports

President Trump said tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods are ready to go and could be rolled out on short notice, reinforcing earlier threats and signaling no end in sight for the growing trade dispute. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says Trying to Fix U.S.-China Trade Issues Makes Sense

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said it is understandable that the U.S. is taking a tough line in its trading relationship with China. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slump on Fears of New China Tariffs

A rough week for technology stocks battered the Nasdaq Composite, dragging the index to its worst week since March. 

 
Jobs Report Bolsters Fed in Its Gradual Rate Increases

Strong hiring and a pickup in wage growth last month are likely to reinforce the Federal Reserve's plan to continue gradually raising interest rates as the U.S. economy enters its 10th year of expansion. 

 
Strong Economy Drives Wages Higher as Hiring Heats Up

The pace of hiring picked up in August, American workers' paychecks grew strongly and the unemployment rate held steady, showing ongoing strength in the labor market.

