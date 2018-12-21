Global Stock Slide Extends to Asia

The U.S. stock selloff spread to Asia amid fears of a U.S. government shutdown and unease over the resilience of the global economy.

House Passes Funding Bill With Wall, Setting Stage for Shutdown

The House on Thursday night passed a bill with $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall, upending a bipartisan effort to fund the government until February and immediately ratcheting up the likelihood of a partial government shutdown this weekend.

Stocks Fall Sharply as Nasdaq Closes Near Bear Market

The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled and threatened to enter a bear market as the Federal Reserve's latest guidance on interest rates spooked investors in growth-sensitive assets such as technology shares.

Regulators Warn of 'Living Will' Shortcomings at Four Banks

U.S. bank regulators faulted Barclays, Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank and UBS Group over their "living will" plans for winding themselves down in a crisis.

Treasury Secretary Says Market Has Overreacted to Fed

Steven Mnuchin says investors overreacted to this week's Federal Reserve meeting, adding that some were disappointed in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments.

Investors, Fed Officials Are Out of Sync

Market declines following the Federal Reserve's actions Wednesday show how investors and central bank officials are out of sync on the economic outlook and the impact of recent policy moves.

Bank of Mexico Raises Interest Rates

Mexico's central bank raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point, mirroring the move by the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this week and citing persistent high inflation and uncertainty over some economic policies.

Oil Drops to 17-Month Low

Oil prices hit a 17-month low as equity markets came under fresh selling pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Major Banks Suspected of Collusion in Bond-Rigging Probe

The European Commission suspects Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Crédit Agricole and another global bank of colluding to manipulate a multitrillion-dollar government-backed bond market.

Saudis to Cut More Oil Than Planned as OPEC Drums Up Pact

Saudi Arabia plans to curb its oil output by more than it committed in a recent OPEC pact, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal that reveal the cartel's efforts to be more transparent about its production.