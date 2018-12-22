Consumers on Firm Footing, Businesses Wary as 2019 Nears

The U.S. economy struck mixed chords as it rounded out the year, with consumer confidence high and households spending robustly but manufacturers pulling back as the global economy cools.

Lawmakers Struggle to Avoid Partial Shutdown

The U.S. government headed toward a partial shutdown on Friday as the White House and Congress failed to agree on funding for a wall along the Southern border.

Stock Rout Puts Nasdaq in Bear Market

Technology and other fast-growing companies tumbled, extending a painful stock-market rout that shaved about 400 points off the Dow industrials Friday and pulled the Nasdaq Composite into bear-market territory.

Fed's Williams Stays Upbeat, But Says Rate Plans Could Change

New York Fed President John Williams said an upbeat economic outlook is likely to support two rate rises next year, but he acknowledged market anxieties and said whatever the central bank does will be driven by the economy's actual performance.

U.S. Third-Quarter GDP Growth Revised Down to 3.4%

The pace of U.S. economic output growth was revised down slightly to a still-solid rate in the third quarter, but the momentum could be difficult to maintain in the year's final three months.

Inflation Fell Below Fed's Target in November

A key measure of inflation slowed sharply in November after a short-lived pickup in the previous month, making it likely that price gains will fall short of the Fed's 2% target for a seventh consecutive year.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises in December

Consumers' outlook on the U.S. economy improved in December, a sign that many American households are shrugging off renewed volatility in financial markets.

Canada Firms Widely Plan to Increase Investment, Hiring

Canadian firms are keeping plans to increase their investment in machinery and equipment, and expand their payrolls, according to a Bank of Canada survey.

U.S. Grants Iraq Sanctions Relief in Bid to Boost Business Deals

The Trump administration has given Iraq permission to buy Iranian natural gas without penalty for at least three more months, after pledges from Baghdad to buy American oil and energy technology.

SEC Goes After Robo Advisers for the First Time

Robo advisers Wealthfront Advisers and Hedgeable misled customers, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. They will pay $250,000 and $80,000, respectively, to settle the SEC's claims.