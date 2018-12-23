Trump Administration Warns Shutdown Could Last Into January

The Trump administration warned that the partial government shutdown could stretch into January, squeezing furloughed workers and shifting a high-stakes spending fight into a new Congress.

In the Stock Market, It's a Dog-Eat-Dow World

In the last three months of the year, stock prices have gone to the dogs. The Dogs of the Dow, that is.

Shutdown to Stretch Into the Work Week as Senate Adjourns Without a Deal

Negotiations to reopen the government made little headway and the Senate adjourned until Thursday, leaving the partial shutdown likely to continue well into the week.

One Year Later, Benefits From Corporate Tax Cut Seem Muted

Twelve months after Congress cut business tax rates and sped up deductions to set off a capital spending boom, the results are proving modest at best.

Stock Rout Puts Nasdaq in Bear Market

Technology and other fast-growing companies tumbled, extending a painful stock-market rout that shaved about 400 points off the Dow industrials Friday and pulled the Nasdaq Composite into bear-market territory.

Fuel Production Frenzy Spurs Lower Gas Prices

If the gasoline oversupply gets too large, it could force refiners to cut back on processing rates, reducing a key element of demand for crude oil and likely adding more pressure on U.S. oil prices.

Consumers on Firm Footing, Businesses Wary as 2019 Nears

The U.S. economy struck mixed chords as it rounded out the year, with consumer confidence high and households spending robustly but manufacturers pulling back as the global economy cools.

Fed's Williams Stays Upbeat, But Says Rate Plans Could Change

New York Fed President John Williams said an upbeat economic outlook is likely to support two rate rises next year, but he acknowledged market anxieties and said whatever the central bank does will be driven by the economy's actual performance.

U.S. Third-Quarter GDP Growth Revised Down to 3.4%

The pace of U.S. economic output growth was revised down slightly to a still-solid rate in the third quarter, but the momentum could be difficult to maintain in the year's final three months.

Inflation Fell Below Fed's Target in November

A key measure of inflation slowed sharply in November after a short-lived pickup in the previous month, making it likely that price gains will fall short of the Fed's 2% target for a seventh consecutive year.