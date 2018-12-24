Global Week Ahead: Jobless Claims, Data on Home Sales, Trade Figures

Figures are expected this week on unemployment, U.S. home sales and consumer confidence. November trade numbers are due Friday,

China to Lower More Export, Import Tariffs From 2019

China Monday said it would lower tariffs on more export and import products from the start of 2019, as part of President Xi Jinping's pledge to further open up the country's market.

Soy Sauce, Herbs and Travel Are Rare Bright Spots in China's Battered Market

China's largest travel agency, a brewer of soy sauce and a maker of herbal medicines are among the few large companies that have defied China's stock-market meltdown this year.

Trump Administration Warns Shutdown Could Last Into January

The Trump administration warned that the partial government shutdown could stretch into January, squeezing furloughed workers and shifting a high-stakes spending fight into a new Congress.

Shutdown's Initial Impact Is Minor

A partial government shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. ET Saturday, triggering Christmas-season furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers, but the full effect won't be felt until Wednesday.

Trump's Advisers Seek to Assure Investors He Won't Fire Fed Chair

White House advisers say President Trump doesn't have the authority to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates, aiming to quell speculation the president's anger over monetary policy might lead to a confrontation that could jar volatile financial markets.

In the Stock Market, It's a Dog-Eat-Dow World

In the last three months of the year, stock prices have gone to the dogs. The Dogs of the Dow, that is.

Shutdown to Stretch Into the Work Week as Senate Adjourns Without a Deal

Negotiations to reopen the government made little headway and the Senate adjourned until Thursday, leaving the partial shutdown likely to continue well into the week.

One Year Later, Benefits From Corporate Tax Cut Seem Muted

Twelve months after Congress cut business tax rates and sped up deductions to set off a capital spending boom, the results are proving modest at best.

Stock Rout Puts Nasdaq in Bear Market

Technology and other fast-growing companies tumbled, extending a painful stock-market rout that shaved about 400 points off the Dow industrials Friday and pulled the Nasdaq Composite into bear-market territory.