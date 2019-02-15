Log in
NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/15 05:15:59 pm
7472.4101 PTS   +0.61%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04pTech Up on Trade Deal Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:03pIndustrial Stocks Are Leading the Market for the First Time in Years -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/15/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Contradictory Data Confound Economists

Economic data are usually noisy, but this week included an onslaught of negative and often contradictory signals that made even seasoned economists scratch their heads. 

 
Nasdaq Exits Bear Market as Stocks Rally

The new year rally in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq Composite to its eighth consecutive weekly rise, and the index exited from the bear market it entered in late 2018. 

 
Fed's Daly Sees Good Chance of No Rate Rises This Year

Mary Daly, the new head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, said that while it is too early to make a formal call on the policy path, there is a good chance the U.S. central bank won't need to raise interest rates in 2019. 

 
Big Three Stock Exchanges Sue SEC Over Trading-Fee Plan

In an unprecedented legal confrontation, the three biggest U.S. stock-exchange groups are taking on their own regulator to block an initiative that seeks to limit the fees they can charge for trading. 

 
Trump Declares Emergency, Plans to Allot Billions in Additional Wall Funds

President Trump declared a national emergency over border security, bypassing Congress in an effort to divert money from elsewhere in the government to pay for the construction of additional barriers along the southern U.S. border. 

 
Factory Output Contracts Unexpectedly in January

U.S. industrial output fell sharply in January, primarily driven by a large drop in vehicle production. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises

Consumers' outlook for the U.S. economy rose in early February as American households absorbed the end of the government shutdown and the Federal Reserve's decision to pause its rate increases. 

 
Chinese, U.S. Trade Negotiators Inch Toward a Broad Agreement

Negotiators made progress on a memorandum of understanding that could serve as the basis for a deal that President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could later finalize. 

 
Oil Climbs as OPEC Supply Drops

Oil prices neared a three-month high, building on robust weekly gains driven by signs of shrinking global supply. 

 
ICE Wants to Bring First 'Speed Bump' to Futures Markets

A proposal to blunt the advantages of ultrafast traders in one corner of the futures market is threatening to shake up the high-frequency trading world.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.74% 25883.25 Delayed Quote.9.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7055.1793 Delayed Quote.10.94%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7472.4101 Delayed Quote.11.93%
S&P 500 1.09% 2775.6 Delayed Quote.9.82%
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) 1.08 Delayed Quote.92.17%
IDEAL POWER INC 0.5219 Delayed Quote.37.34%
OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION 5.21 Delayed Quote.37.11%
PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMNT CO LTD 4.5 Delayed Quote.30.81%
TRANSLATE BIO INC 9.35 Delayed Quote.26.87%
IFRESH INC 1.04 Delayed Quote.-26.24%
PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 1.14 Delayed Quote.-29.19%
ARCIMOTO INC 4.88 Delayed Quote.-31.27%
MARIN SOFTWARE INC 4.4 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
ACHAOGEN INC 0.9178 Delayed Quote.-35.37%
Heatmap :
