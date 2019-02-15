Contradictory Data Confound Economists

Economic data are usually noisy, but this week included an onslaught of negative and often contradictory signals that made even seasoned economists scratch their heads.

Nasdaq Exits Bear Market as Stocks Rally

The new year rally in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq Composite to its eighth consecutive weekly rise, and the index exited from the bear market it entered in late 2018.

Fed's Daly Sees Good Chance of No Rate Rises This Year

Mary Daly, the new head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, said that while it is too early to make a formal call on the policy path, there is a good chance the U.S. central bank won't need to raise interest rates in 2019.

Big Three Stock Exchanges Sue SEC Over Trading-Fee Plan

In an unprecedented legal confrontation, the three biggest U.S. stock-exchange groups are taking on their own regulator to block an initiative that seeks to limit the fees they can charge for trading.

Trump Declares Emergency Over Wall, Inviting Likely Court Fight

President Trump declared a national emergency over border security, bypassing Congress to divert money from elsewhere in the government to pay for additional barriers along the southern border, a move likely to ignite immediate court challenges.

Appeals Court Says Puerto Rico Board Was Illegally Appointed

The board overseeing Puerto Rico's public finances was illegally appointed, a U.S. appeals court said in a Friday ruling that casts uncertainty over the U.S. territory's high-stakes financial restructuring.

Factory Output Contracts Unexpectedly in January

U.S. industrial output fell sharply in January, primarily driven by a large drop in vehicle production.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises

Consumers' outlook for the U.S. economy rose in early February as American households absorbed the end of the government shutdown and the Federal Reserve's decision to pause its rate increases.

Chinese, U.S. Trade Negotiators Inch Toward a Broad Agreement

Negotiators made progress on a memorandum of understanding that could serve as the basis for a deal that President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could later finalize.

Oil Climbs as OPEC Supply Drops

Oil prices neared a three-month high, building on robust weekly gains driven by signs of shrinking global supply.